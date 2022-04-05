Numbers-Matching '87 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Looks Absolutely Fabulous, Needs a New Home

Given just how well this car was maintained over the years, we certainly wouldn’t hesitate to put it in a museum!
The speckless Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe you’re looking at here is a 1987 variant sporting Venetian Blue Metallic paint, Dansk exhaust pipework and a G50 transaxle. Peek behind those 16-inch Fuchs wheels, and you’ll notice a set of Bilstein shock absorbers beefing up the car’s suspension at all four corners.
Further chassis maintenance was performed in 2020, when the 911 received fresh sway bar end links, modern shock mounts, and youthful brake pads, among other goodies. The Porsche-specialized aftermarket pros over at Rennline were responsible for supplying a new battery box and acceleration pedal, as well as a premium front strut tower bar for added stiffness.
As for the P-car's fundamental characteristics, its construction features the quintessential rear-engine, rear-wheel drive layout we all know and love. The ‘87 MY Carrera is put in motion thanks to a 3.2-liter naturally-aspirated flat-six power source (codenamed M930/25), which carries a Bosch Motronic ECU, port fuel injection hardware, and a single overhead camshaft.
In addition, the coupe’s G50 transaxle sends the engine’s oomph to the rear hoops via a five-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential. When the crank spins at approximately 5,900 rpm, the air-cooled boxer will go about delivering up to 217 ponies, while a maximum torque output of 195 pound-feet (264 Nm) will be achieved at 4,800 revs per minute.
This force can launch the German icon from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in a very respectable 6.1 seconds before it plateaus at a top speed of 152 mph (245 kph). Lastly, the 911 packs ventilated brake rotors at both axles, and its curb weight is rated at 2,668 pounds (1,210 kg).
Porsche’s retro beauty is currently up for grabs with 78k miles (125,500 km) on the odometer, and it’s still in tip-top shape despite the mileage. You may feel free to check this gem out for yourself on Bring a Trailer, where it will be listed until Friday, April 8. For now, you’d need close to sixty grand in order to best the top bid, so it’s safe to say that most of us will have to make do with admiring this marvel from afar.
