Head to Indy 2022 Next Month, Drive Back Home in This McLaren Speedtail

Thinking of swiping right on a doozy vehicle? Well, this McLaren Speedtail could be the one to spice up your life, if you can afford such expensive toys.
Speaking of prices, Mecum, which has listed it for the Indy 2022 event hosted between May 13 and 21, stating that it has 275 miles (443 km) under its belt, hasn’t said anything about its value, but we do know that it is a seven-digit affair.
Michael Fux’s orange example changed hands for a jaw-dropping $3.3 million at the beginning of the year, and since there’s nothing much setting them apart, this one should fetch about the same.
Built in 2020 as part of a limited-production run, car #87 out of 106 (an ode to the iconic McLaren F1) wears the MSO Heritage Gloss Steel Blue on the outside, and has a Silver leather interior, with Orange contrasts on the seat pipelining, and steering wheel. The wheels, with carbon fiber covers at the front, have a Glossy Silver look and are hugged by the Pirelli P Zero tires, because the Speedtail does go like a bat out of hell, and needs all the grip it can get.
Boasting more power than the original Bugatti Veyron, the McLaren Speedtail uses a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, assisted by an electric drive unit. The combined power is rated at 1,055 hp (1,070 ps / 787 kW) and 848 lb-ft (1,150 Nm) of torque, enough to rocket it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.0 seconds. If you’re brave enough, then it would do 250 mph (402 kph), provided that you find a long stretch of road where you can legally and safely hit such dizzying speeds.
Now, assuming that you’re a millionaire on the lookout for a new set of wheels, would you ever consider the Speedtail over something like, say, a used Bugatti Chiron, which costs about the same? We don’t know about you, but there’s something much more appealing about having a quad-turbocharged W16-powered beast.
