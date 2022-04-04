Well-Maintained 2008 Ducati Hypermotard 1100 S Lets You Travel From A to B in Style

Ninety ponies may not sound like much, but they’re more than enough for a motorcycle whose dry weight is rated at 390 pounds.
Ducati’s 2008 MY Hypermotard 1100 S is pushed forward by a fuel-injected SOHC L-twin mill, with two valves per cylinder head and a sizeable displacement of 1,078cc. When the bike’s tachometer shows 7,750 rpm, the desmodromic powerhouse will go about supplying 90 horses to a six-speed gearbox, which is connected to the rear 17-inch Marchesini wheel through a drive chain.
At around 4,750 spins, you’ll experience a generous torque output figure of up to 76 pound-feet (103 Nm). The Hypermotard weighs just 390 pounds (177 kg) without any fluids, so it can go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph).
Moving on to the chassis configuration, the Duc’s suspension consists of inverted Marzocchi forks at the front and a fully-adjustable Ohlins monoshock with progressive linkage at the rear. Stopping power is provided by dual 305 mm (12 inches) brake rotors up north, along with a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) unit down south. These items are mated to four- and two-piston Brembo calipers respectively.
You may not notice it at first glance, but the specimen pictured above is no ordinary Hypermotard 1100 S. This bad boy was modified using a multitude of aftermarket items under previous ownership, with the main ones being a California Cycleworks fuel tank, two-into-one Termignoni plumbing and a premium EVR slipper clutch.
Additionally, Bologna’s fiend also received fresh timing belt covers, a new front fender and discrete lower fork guards, all of which are made of carbon fiber. Up in the cockpit, we spot bar-end mirrors and Rizoma fluid reservoirs, as well as a pair of CRG control levers and top-shelf rubber grips from Driven Racing.
With that being said, you’re about to find out why we bothered to go into so many details concerning this machine. The Terblanche-designed phenom is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, and you’d have to spend about five grand to secure this purchase. With only four days separating us from the bidding deadline (April 8), those who wish to get in on the action should act sooner rather than later.
