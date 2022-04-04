27-Mile 2012 Ducati 1199 Panigale S Tricolore Combines Brute Force With Sporty Elegance

Given this creature’s mileage, we think it would be reasonable to say that it’s practically brand-new.
In this article’s photo gallery, you’ll be finding a 2012 MY Ducati 1199 Panigale S Tricolore with 27 miles (43 km) on the clock. This sexy thing brings about a tasteful selection of aftermarket goodies installed under previous ownership, and they include a Luimoto seat cover, Renthal grips and an inconspicuous tail tidy. On the right flank, one may also spot a CNC-machined rear brake lever supplied by Sato Racing.
The Italian speed demon obtains its asphalt-cracking power from a liquid-cooled 1,198cc Superquadro L-twin, which is linked to a hydraulic slipper clutch and a six-speed transmission with straight-cut gears. Resting inside an aluminum monocoque frame, the fuel-injected DOHC engine boasts a Mitsubishi EFI, eight desmodromic valves and a compression ratio of 12.5:1.
As soon as the bike’s tachometer hits 10,750 wailing revs per minute, this brutal piece of machinery can deliver up to 195 hp at the crankshaft. In the vicinity of 9,000 rpm, the mill is able to generate as much as 97 pound-feet (132 Nm) of beastly twisting force. By combining this raw power with a dry weight of just 366 pounds (166 kg), Ducati’s spartan can hit a terrifying top speed of 186 mph (300 kph).
Braking duties are taken good care of thanks to dual 330 mm (13 inches) semi-floating discs up front and a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor down south, all of which are coupled with Brembo Monobloc calipers. In terms of suspension, the Panigale S Tricolore flaunts TiN-coated Ohlins NIX 30 forks and a fully-adjustable TTX 36 monoshock.
In case you’re looking to expand your motorcycle collection and are in possession of some serious cash, the news we’re about to share will probably make your day. The Duc we’ve just admired is going on the block at this very moment, and you may submit your bids on Iconic Motorbike Auctions within the next couple of days (until April 6)! One would need around $11,000 to surpass the current bid, but this amount is unlikely to meet the reserve.
