Dodge Challenger SRT8 Furious Fuchsia Edition Is the Pink Panther to Your Hellcat

With the Dodge Challenger nameplate approaching its 40th anniversary back in 2010, the carmaker thought it should do something special to celebrate the occasion, and what better way to pay tribute to yourself than by releasing a new special edition variant.
Dubbed the Furious Fuchsia Edition, this specification was available on both the regular Challenger, as well as the Challenger SRT8 model.
“Commemorating four decades of Challenger performance, the new R/T Classic and SRT8 Furious Fuchsia editions modernize one of the most memorable hues from 1970 to create a modern muscle-car that exudes more performance, passion and even more nostalgia,” said former Dodge CEO Ralph Gilles at the time.
Well, believe it or not, we just found one of these rare Challengers and it’s getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer with just 4,600 miles (7,400 km) on the clock.
This is car #157 of 400 and aside from the pink exterior, it also features two hood scoops, dual carbon fiber hood stripes, a rear spoiler, eggcrate grille, body-color side mirrors, a sunroof, retro-styled chrome quad exhaust tips and Heritage 20-inch forged alloy wheels with Satin Black pockets and red Brembo calipers.
Inside, these special edition muscle cars came with dark headliners, a slanted shifter console, Pearl White performance seats with Dark Slate Gray and Furious Fuchsia contrast stitching, plus a serialized dashboard plaque. Further specs include the power-adjustable driver’s seat, bright pedal covers, cruise control, sat-nav and Kicker audio components such as the 13 speakers, a subwoofer and an amplifier.
As for performance, this SRT8 model is powered by a 6.1-liter HEMI V8 engine, rated at 425 horsepower and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels via a Tremec six-speed manual gearbox. It may not be as quick as a Hellcat, but it should still be plenty of fun to drive.
