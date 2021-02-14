MINI USA Wants to Hear Your Car-Related Love Stories

With this year’s Valentine’s Day upon us, a lot of carmakers have put their marketing people to do some overtime and come up with various events or special edition models to commercially celebrate romance and romantic love all around the world.
MINI USA didn’t go for the ‘let’s make some heart-shaped stickered edition of one of our models’ though, instead choosing to involve its fans into a month-long event.
In short, the American branch of MINI is calling on couples who met thanks to their love for the carmaker and are willing to share their stories as part of a so-called #MINILOveStories social media initiative.
Starting today and ending on March 14th, the carmaker has promised to collect all those stories through its social media arm, in order to highlight the MINI community’s love of driving, love of each other and love of the road.
“At MINI, love runs deep. Our owners are passionate about their cars, they love to drive, they love to get together and rally, and sometimes they even fall in love with each other! Their mutual love of MINI brought them together and keeps their bond strong,” said Rah Mahtani, Brand Communications Manager, MINI USA. “We’ve even had several weddings take place at our owner events throughout the years. We know there are a lot of these stories out there and we want to hear them!”
Couples for whom MINI has played a significant role in their relationship or have even met thanks to MINI are expected to share their stories via social media using the #MINILoveStories hashtag.
Those anecdotical stories can be made using video, photos or text, with members of MINI USA getting personally in touch with the senders to hear more about their love tales.
While the event itself is not exactly a contest, but a month-long celebration, MINI will collect all stories and showcase them on April 2, when apparently Great Lovers Days is being celebrated. More information about the month-long event will be shared on MINI’s social media channels.
