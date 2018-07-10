MINI Union Jack Tail Lights Now Available for Pre-Facelift Model

When the facelifted version of the third generation MINI came into the spotlight earlier this year, it showed once again that it’s the little details that make all the difference.

These options include retrofit products whose design can be created by customers: side scuttles, decorative strips for the interior on the passenger side, LED door sill finishers and LED door projectors.



But of all the novelties announced by the British, the addition of Union Jack-styled tail lights was the most catchy of them all. It made the ones in the market for a new MINI rush to buy one. It also made the ones that just bought a pre-facelift version curse and swear.



The reason, of course, is the fact that the Union Jack lights look much cooler than the regular ones. And, up until recently, they only looked cool on the facelift models being sold.



Responding to the public outcry to make Union Jack available for all, MINI announced on Tuesday it will be offering the special tail lights as a retrofit option for all owners of the third generation MINI.



According to the carmaker, the option will be available for all



