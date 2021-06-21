Mighty Mercedes-AMG G 63 Is a Handful to Configure, Ends Up at $184,200

For the past few weeks, as part of our AMG Month coverage, we’ve talked at length about the most expensive AMG-badged vehicles presently available on the American market. We quickly got a sense these things don’t come cheap as, with a few notable exceptions, most of the top-of-the-range versions, packed to the fullest of the configurator’s abilities, go well beyond the $100k mark and, in some cases, even over $200k.