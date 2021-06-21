Mighty Mercedes-AMG G 63 Is a Handful to Configure, Ends Up at $184,200

Our journey through the world of Mercedes-AMG models brought us face to face with a solid choice of colors, trims and packages, but in almost all instances so far, we only had a decent number of them to choose from. That’s not the case with the mighty Mercedes-AMG G 63, the beefed-up G-Class all of us dreamed of owning, or at least driving, at one point.
You see, we’ve gotten used to having, for instance, a limited number of colors to choose from for AMG models in the U.S., say about 12 of them. But things get a lot trickier with the G 63. In this case, we’re not only faced with 23 regular colors, but also with 14 G Manufaktur paints.
Of the 23 main colors, 14 are completely free of charge, but that is only natural, given how a butt-naked G 63 kicks off at an impressive $157,500. The hues include the usual suspects, black and white, but also more exotic choices like Lunar Blue, Selenite Grey, or Rubellite Red.
The rest of the colors come at an extra cost, ranging from $2,300 for the Mystic Blue to $3,950 for the Night Black Magno.
We then moved on to wheel choice, an operation that was much simpler than when it came to colors, as here we only have six options, two free of charge and the rest going from exactly $1,000 to $4,450 for the 22-inch AMG forged cross-spoke set in matte black.
AMG has three visual packages on the table for the G 63, namely Night, Night Plus, and Night Magno, each with its own special design features. The problem is they often come in conflict with the previously made choices. Our Jupiter Red, for instance, is no match for the most expensive Night package, the $3,600 Magno, so we had to settle for the Plus, which goes for $3,450.
Problem is that if we choose this we can’t get the spare tire ring in the vehicle’s color, but we figured we could live with that and get fancy stuff like an obsidian black roof and black underguard, so we stuck with our choice.
Moving on to the interior, we are once again faced with an overwhelming number of upholstery and trim types. We have eight regular upholstery types (all of them free of charge), but no less than 23 G Manufaktur ones, a large number of them free of charge, and the most expensive going as high as $400.
So, all in all we ended up spending, virtually, $6,650 on exterior upgrades and more than double that on interior appointments. We blew an extra $4,550 on performance, entertainment and safety hardware, and we ended up with an AMG G 63 on our hands whose price tag read $183,150.
Quite a steep price, but still a far cry from the $230K S 63 both in terms of overall price, and gap between stock and fully loaded version.
