Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe Driver Ends up Crashing Car While Drifting in the Rain

Unless you completely switch off the car’s electronic brain or limit its ability to do its job as it pertains to traction and stability, you should be able to accelerate your AMG-powered C-Class Coupe in the rain without the rear wheels simply calling it quits.
On the other hand, the C 63 S Coupe is monster of a car as far as its power and torque outputs are concerned, and you definitely need to be wary of that fact while driving in slippery conditions.
Such was the case last week, when on-board camera footage surfaced of an incident involving this type of vehicle, whose driver eventually lost control as the car began to slide. It all happened in the Browns Plains area of Queensland, Australia, and before the actual impact, you can see the German coupe’s tail end begin to slide several times.
We’d only be speculating as to whether the driver was purposefully letting the rear end step out in order to “have some fun”. All we know is that they did and that it did not end well – at least not for the car, as per the video’s description, which also tells us that the driver managed to walk away uninjured, whereas the Merc ended up in a ditch off the side of the road.
Initially, it looks like the car slides from asphalt to asphalt and that it might even avoid hitting any of the vegetation. Alas, it was not to be, as momentum carried the German sports car into the bushes and the rest was history.
The reason why the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe is so “tail happy” is its rear-wheel-drive setup, which must deal with a total of 503 hp (510 ps) and 516 lb-ft (700 nm) of torque, channeled through a seven-speed automatic gearbox. You only need 3.7 seconds in order to hit 60 mph with this car, assuming the conditions are dry.
Such was the case last week, when on-board camera footage surfaced of an incident involving this type of vehicle, whose driver eventually lost control as the car began to slide. It all happened in the Browns Plains area of Queensland, Australia, and before the actual impact, you can see the German coupe’s tail end begin to slide several times.
We’d only be speculating as to whether the driver was purposefully letting the rear end step out in order to “have some fun”. All we know is that they did and that it did not end well – at least not for the car, as per the video’s description, which also tells us that the driver managed to walk away uninjured, whereas the Merc ended up in a ditch off the side of the road.
Initially, it looks like the car slides from asphalt to asphalt and that it might even avoid hitting any of the vegetation. Alas, it was not to be, as momentum carried the German sports car into the bushes and the rest was history.
The reason why the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe is so “tail happy” is its rear-wheel-drive setup, which must deal with a total of 503 hp (510 ps) and 516 lb-ft (700 nm) of torque, channeled through a seven-speed automatic gearbox. You only need 3.7 seconds in order to hit 60 mph with this car, assuming the conditions are dry.