Mid-Engined Nissan GT-R Shows Crazy Headlight Exhaust in Sharp Rendering

The engine of the Japanese supercar killer has been sitting north of the firewall for 14 years now—make that 52 if you're willing to cover the entire history of the GT-R—but it seems that enough is enough.This rendering relocates the motor, so we're now dealing with a midship spec—at least from this angle, anything seems to be possible, so the machine might even join Porsche in the rear-engined club, but we'd have to see more of it in order to tell if the unit actually sits behind the rear axle or not.And we may be dealing with more than two turbos here—since the two units sitting where the bumper used to be don't seem to be linked to the motor—digital artist Al Yasid (a.k.a. yasiddesign) doesn't deny this when asked about it in the comments section of the post below—we expect another pair to be placed somewhere inside the trunk engine bay.It's not just that the JDM toy comes with two (functional) turbos from the factory, but it also looks like we're dealing with four exhaust pipes. There are two sitting just over the rear diffuser, while another pair have replaced the inner taillights.And, as little sense as the said forced induction setup makes, this stunning visual approach does involve taking care of cars running behind the Nissan GT-R , hence the mud flaps, whose yellow hue means anybody can notice the diligence.Oh, and if that second-generation Chevrolet Camaro Z28 in the background is of interest to you, please keep in mind we dedicated a story to the muscle car last month, widebody exhaust setup and all (you'll find a few additional images in the gallery).