Modernized Datsun Truck Gets GT-R Treatment in Widebody Rendering

As you've probably noticed, as the American pickup market continues to expand, the compact segment is getting more attention than it used to, with both domestic and overseas automakers entering the arena. And while the Datsun truck we're here to discuss is a small one, it comes from a totally different era. 6 photos



The oil crisis meant those were difficult years for carmakers willing to make it big in the U.S., especially when it came to performance cars.



For one, Nissan was forced to retire the second-generation GT-R right after its first year of production (1973). And that came despite the sustained American marketing efforts that even led to the vehicle gaining the



As such, the carmaker had no interest in delivering go-fast versions of the 620. However, the retro styling of the Datsun truck and its compact nature make it quite popular among customization fans nowadays.



The restomod showcased in this rendering brings a futuristic take on the front end, contrasting with the simple classic lines of the machine.



The current Nissan GT-R might be a bit



Digital artist Al Yasid (a.k.a. yasiddesign), who remastered this pickup truck, doesn't mention anything about the motivation of the beast. However, a simple glance at the monstrous widebody kit and the fat wheel/tire combo it accommodates is enough to build sky-high expectations for what lies behind the discreet intake adorning the retro hood.



So we're glad the Bride bucket seats that now adorn the cabin provide proper lateral support.



