Toyota Motor North America has come a long way since 1986, the year the Corolla FX16 entered production at the NUMMI assembly that’s now owned by Tesla. Be that as it may, the Japanese automaker still hasn’t worked out the recipe for success in the full-size pickup segment.
Inspired by the Dodge Dakota-like T100, the award-winning Tundra never managed to sell more than 200,000 examples in a single year in the U.S. while the Ford F-Series boasts 787,422 units for the 2020 calendar year. Toyota has tried copying the Big Three in Detroit with the hope of stealing their customers, but alas, the Tundra didn’t live up to expectations.
That’s going to change for the 2022 model year with the completely redesigned Tundra, which is way nicer than before as far as the cabin is concerned. Teased by the Japanese automaker in TRD Pro flavor, the interior reveals four main points of interest, starting with the JBL speakers.
Founded by James Bullough Lansing in 1946, the Samsung-owned Harman subsidiary is famous all over the world for high-quality audio equipment. The digital rearview mirror also stands out along with the center mark on the steering wheel, but the party piece comes in the guise of infotainment.
Toyota has revealed a brand-new infotainment system in the 2022 Lexus NX, which offers everything from untethered smartphone connection to wireless charging and over-the-air updates. The multimedia solution also integrates a virtual assistant, enhanced navigation, a digital key for the owner or guest users registered on the phone app, as well as Safety Connect.
On that note, Tundra customers will have to settle for six-cylinder power instead of the good ol’ V8 of the outgoing model. The 3.5-liter V6 is expected with a twin-turbo setup as standard and 409 horsepower on deck while the iForce MAX hybrid V6 is rumored with roughly 480 horsepower.
