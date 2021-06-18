autoevolution
2022 Ford Maverick Receives 36,000 Reservations in a Single Week

The biggest competitor to the all-new Hyundai Santa Cruz is off to a great start. Ford has confirmed 36,000 reservations in the first week after the grand reveal, along with a total of 100,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning workhorse and 20,000 for the E-Transit commercial van.
Based on the Escape compact crossover and joined at the hip with the Bronco Sport, the Maverick defies expectations with a full-hybrid powertrain as standard. The Blue Oval is asking $19,995 excluding destination charge for the XL trim level, which features 17-inch steelies, four tie-downs, manual front seats, and 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment.

Opting for the 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo hikes up the price to $21,080 before freight, and this engine has another perk in the guise of an eight-speed automatic transmission instead of an electronically-controlled continuously variable transmission. Only the EcoBoost can be spruced up with all-wheel drive and independent rear suspension with twin-tube dampers, coil springs, and a stabilizer bar for the princely sum of $3,305.

The mid-range trim is called XLT and it's all the unibody pickup one would ever need thanks to 17-inch aluminum wheels, power side mirrors, the Flexbed system with rear cubby storage and 10 tie-downs, Navy Pier and Medium Slate interior with orange accents, plus cruise control for $22,280.

And finally, the Lariat will set you back $25,940 at the very least for a power-sliding rear window, acoustic windshield, ambient lighting, dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, an eight-way power driver seat, Intelligent Access with push-button start, and LED signature lighting.

Although it’s nowhere near the Ranger or F-150 in terms of capability, 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms) of payload is alright-ish. The Hyundai Santa Cruz does have the upper hand with 1,748 pounds (793 kilograms), and the same can be said about maximum towing at 5,000 vs. 4,000 pounds (2,268 vs. 1,814 kilograms). Adding insult to injury, the South Korean brand is building its pickup in the U.S. while the Maverick is assembled in Mexico.

