Twin-Turbo Ford Mustang Drag Races Nissan GT-R, Godzilla Gets Walked

The current-generation Nissan GT-R is a fantastic car. Already 14 years old as of 2021, the R35 is quicker than many newer sports cars both on the track and the drag strip. However, it's not quick enough to win straight-line races against drag-prepped muscle cars.
This quarter-mile duel brings together what appears to be a stock Nissan GT-R and a beefed-up sixth-gen Mustang with a twin-turbo setup. And I say "stock GT-R" because the Japanese coupe's ET is similar to that of a factory model with no upgrades whatsoever. In fact, this GT-R is actually slower.
The R35 is factory rated at 11.2 seconds for the quarter-mile, and some owners managed to get it into the 10s. But a slow start and some traction issues early in the race prevented this GT-R from running the distance quicker than 11.6 seconds. The Mustang, on the other hand, takes off like a rocket and hits the finish line in 9.39 clicks.
That's more than two seconds quicker than the GT-R. It seems a bit unfair knowing that the Nissan is actually quicker, but things don't always go as planned. By the way, the same GT-R raced a Chevy S10 turbo truck with similar results.
If you're here to get your drag racing fix regardless of brands and nameplates, the video below continues with the Mustang going against other racers. It lines up against an early 1970s Chevy Monte Carlo showcasing a rather classy appearance. But this muscle car also sports a turbo setup and gives the Mustang a run for its money with a 9.68-second ET. The FoMoCo pony remains consistent at 9.36 seconds.
The Mustang driver eventually gets a taste of his own medicine from a turbocharged, fourth-generation Pontiac Trans Am. The race is as close as they get, with the Pontiac winning by a tenth-second and a 3-mph higher trap speed. Although the Mustang ran an impressive 9.27-second sprint, the Trans Am did it in 9.13 clicks.
But the Mustang driver proves his car is quicker than that and runs a 9.13-second sprint against a Nissan 240 powered by a turbo V8. The Japanese coupe loses with a 9.28-click sprint. For the final race in the video, the Chevy Monte Carlo returns to take revenge against the 'Stang. But even though it runs the quarter-mile in 9.17 seconds, it loses again as the Mustang pulls a 9.10. Hit play to check them all out.
