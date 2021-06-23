Doug DeMuro Reviews the McLaren Speedtail, Says It’s His Favorite Hypercar Ever

5 Ultrarare and Ultracool McLaren Speedtail Spotted in the Wild. Sort of

After driving the likes of the iconic McLaren F1, several Koenigseggs, the Chiron Pur Sport and Bugatti Divo, the Pagani Huayra, Lamborghini Centenario, McLaren Senna, and the original holy trinity of speed (Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1 and Porsche 918), car reviewer Doug DeMuro just found his favorite hypercar in the new McLaren Speedtail.



Unveiled back in 2018 as the world’s first hyper-GT, the Speedtail is basically an insanely aerodynamic hybrid hypercar with Bugatti Chiron levels of performance, a central seating position, and many modern-day technologies that help set it apart from its rivals.When he was done with it, DeMuro placed it at the very top of his DougScore chart, as far as these types of vehicles are concerned. That means he enjoyed it more than any of the previously mentioned cars, although on paper, you can argue that there’s not that big of a difference between these nameplates. All of them are absolutely remarkable.In any case, it wasn’t just the performance of the Speedtail that impressed the reviewer but also the clever and high-tech solutions found inside. Those include the digital rear-view cameras or the electro-chromatic glass panel on top of the windshield, which you can dim or brighten whenever you want.Powering the McLaren Speedtail is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 hybrid powertrain that puts down a combined 1,036 hp (1,050 PS). Everything gets sent to the rear wheels courtesy of a seven-speed Graziano dual-clutch automatic, and if you keep the throttle floored, you’ll eventually max out at 250 mph (402 kph). Meanwhile, you can also go from zero to 186 mph (300 kph) in just 12.8 seconds, which is quicker than a Bugatti Chiron.The Speedtail is just the fourth-ever model built by McLaren for its Ultimate Series range, and it’s already looking like a proper successor to both the P1 and the original F1.