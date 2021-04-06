4 Forza Horizon 5 Could Still Launch This Year

3 Forza Horizon 4 Becomes the Number One Racing Game on Steam

1 TV Channel Used Forza Video to Show What It Takes to Be U.S. President’s Driver

More on this:

Microsoft Releases Major Forza Horizon 4 Discounts as Part of Spring Sale

If you’re into racing games, there’s no better time to buy Forza, as Microsoft now offers substantial discounts for several versions of the game as part of its 2021 spring sale running until mid this month. 1 photo



At the same time, Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition comes with a $32 discount, so it can be purchased for $47.99 today, while the Ultimate Edition can be had for $54.99, down $45 from the typical $99.99 selling price.



Microsoft also offers important discounts for Forza Motorsport 7, and in this case, the new prices are surprising, to say the least. For example, the Ultimate Edition, which usually costs $79.99, is now available for just $27.99, while the Standard Edition costs $19.99 today, down from $39.99.



Keep in mind, however, that all these discounts are only available on Windows and Xbox.



In March, Microsoft officially released



This is how Forza rapidly became one of the



So today’s discounts that are live for Microsoft users make the Microsoft Store version a much more appealing purchase, though you should keep in mind these are available only for a limited time for Windows 10 and Xbox players.



Microsoft’s spring sale is projected to come to an end on April 15, so you still have some nine days to get Forza at these super-low prices. First of all, Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition gets a price cut, as this particular edition can be yours from the Microsoft Store for just $38.99, down from the regular $59.99 price.At the same time, Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition comes with a $32 discount, so it can be purchased for $47.99 today, while the Ultimate Edition can be had for $54.99, down $45 from the typical $99.99 selling price.Microsoft also offers important discounts for Forza Motorsport 7, and in this case, the new prices are surprising, to say the least. For example, the Ultimate Edition, which usually costs $79.99, is now available for just $27.99, while the Standard Edition costs $19.99 today, down from $39.99.Keep in mind, however, that all these discounts are only available on Windows and Xbox.In March, Microsoft officially released Forza Horizon 4 in the Steam store , and despite the game already being three years old, it hasn’t stopped gamers from downloading it en-masse.This is how Forza rapidly became one of the top racing games on Valve’s platform , though the reviews published on Steam aren’t necessarily the most positive. Many complain about the game's price, especially given it’s already so old, as Forza Horizon 4 costs $59.99 for the Standard Edition on Steam.So today’s discounts that are live for Microsoft users make the Microsoft Store version a much more appealing purchase, though you should keep in mind these are available only for a limited time for Windows 10 and Xbox players.Microsoft’s spring sale is projected to come to an end on April 15, so you still have some nine days to get Forza at these super-low prices.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.