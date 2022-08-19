Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Famous Flyer III Is One of the Great Classics of Aviation

Microsoft Flight Simulator players are in for a nice surprise. Before the summer is over, developer Asobo announced the third Famous Flyer is now available for fans of the flight simulator. One of the great classics of the world of aviation, the Beechcraft Bonanza V35, is coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator this week.
Debuted back in 1966, the V35 is part of the Bonanza family of aircraft, which is still being manufactured to this day. Considering that Bonanza’s first flown goes all the way back to 1945, this is quite the run for the line.
Introduced as a civil aircraft in 1947, the Bonanza was a massive improvement over anything that flew at that time. For starters, the plane featured an all-aluminum, low-wing design that featured retractable tricycle landing gear, as opposed to its predecessors that were made of wood and fabric.
More importantly, instead of the traditional tail featuring horizontal and vertical stabilizers, the Bonanza had a V-tail, using “ruddervators” to control pitch and yaw. It didn’t just make the plane look better aesthetically, but it also made its form-factor aerodynamically superior to most of its predecessors.
But Microsoft Flight Simulator players are getting one of the newer Bonanza models, the V35, which measures 26 feet (8 meters), and 5 inches (12.7 cm) nose-to-tail. The plane features a low main wing with a span of 33 feet, 6 inches, and has a retractable tricycle landing gear.
Powered by a 6-cylinder Continental IO-520B piston engine that provides 285 horsepower, the V35 drives a McCauley 3-blade propeller. Another important piece of information about the Bonanza V35 is that it cruises at 203 miles per hour (326) kph, has a range of 900 miles (1448 km), and has a service ceiling of 17,500 feet (5334 km) above sea level.
The Bonanza V35 comes with ten liveries including and Xbox, an Aviator’s Club, and eight others from which to choose. It’s available for purchase right now from the Microsoft Flight Simulator in-sim marketplace for $15.
