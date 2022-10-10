Microsoft Flight Simulator Adds One of the Most Advanced Military Training Aircraft

Microsoft and Asobo are adding new aircraft to their flight simulator on a regular basis, but none of the planes introduced as Local Legends and Famous Flyers are as modern as the one coming to the game this week.
The Alenia Aermacchi M-346 Master is one of the most advanced military training aircraft ever created. Originally, co-developed with Yakolev as the Yak/AEM-130, the partnership was eventually dissolved, and the aircraft remained a 100% Alenia Aermacchi creation.
The aircraft that first flew in 2004 is currently operated by the air forces of Italy, Israel, Singapore and Poland. To mirror the plane’s multi-use in game, the M-346 Master features multiple high-detail texture sets, based on real aircraft, for the Italian Air Force, the Polish Air Force, the Singapore Air Force, the Israeli Air Force, IFTS, and the T-100 programs.
On top of that, Microsoft Flight Simulator players will get realistic HUD, MFD and UFCP aircraft interface, along with detailed procedures based on a real-world flight manual. It’s also important to mention that the flight model will feature realistic performance and handling based on publicly available data.
Design-wise, the M-346 Master has a delta-shaped wing, a large canopy, and a steeply swept vertical stabilizer. Under the hood, the aircraft packs two Honeywell turbofan engines that deliver a total of 12,600 pounds of thrust, which allows the Master to reach top speeds of 780 miles per hour (just past Mach 1), a climb rate of 22,000 feet per minute, and a range of 1,200 miles.
Not to mention that the aircraft also features a modern digital flight control system similar to those in the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor and Eurofighter Typhoon.
Those who wish to take the M-346 for swirl above the clouds will have to pay $25. The aircraft is now available for purchase in the Microsoft Flight Simulator in-game marketplace.
