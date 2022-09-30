Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Latest World Update Takes Players to Canada

As expected, developer Asobo released yet another content update for Microsoft Flight Simulator, which takes players to Canada. This would be the eleventh major content update the game receives since launch, so here is what you’ll be getting with World Update XI: Canada.
First off, the update introduces five new hand-crafted airports, including British Columbia’s Castlegar, West Kootenay Regional Airport (CYCG), Victoria International Airport, and Vancouver Island. In addition, 9 new missions are available for players:
Just like the previous updates, the team that worked on World Update XI: Canada processes a plethora of geospatial data, including digital elevation models, satellite imagery, and aerial photography. Besides the latest data, models and imagery, the update highlights 12 urban regions enhanced with the latest photogrammetry data and features no less than 87 hand-crafted POIs (points of interest).
Here are the 12 cities highlighted in this update: Halifax, Sherbrooke, Abbotsford, Saskatoon, Toronto, Montreal, Regina, Calgary, Victoria, St. Catharines, Laval, and Vancouver.
Of course, World Update XI: Canada is available free to all owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Also, if you’re playing on Game Pass without actually owning the game, you’ll still be getting the new content, just make sure to download it from the in-game marketplace.
In related news, Microsoft announced the World Update XI: Canada Sale event. For six days starting on September 29, Microsoft Flight Simulator players will save up to 66% on a trove of items, including airports and aircraft.
All the discounted items are available for purchase via the Microsoft Flight Simulator Marketplace, just make sure to select “Featured,” scroll down to “Special Offers,” and select “See All” to identify the savings. These will only be available until October 5.
- Three bush trips (Vancouver Island, Newfoundland, and the Canadian Rockies)
- Three landing challenges (Castlegar, Barkerville, and Calgary)
- Three discovery flights (Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto).
