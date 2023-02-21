Michael Jackson’s Former Bodyguard Claims He Couldn’t Buy a Ferrari Because of His Outfit

Late King of Pop Michael Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, is accusing a Ferrari dealership of Pretty Woman-ing him. Fiddes wrote on social media that the staff ignored him for 20 minutes because he was wearing a tracksuit.
You’ve probably heard a lot of stories out there that Ferrari really cares about who its customers are. The Maranello brand wants to uphold a their reputation and would prefer the buyers to not modify their cars, among other rules. Unless it’s an authorized shop, or the changes are subtle and elegant.
But now Matt Fiddes is accusing them of showing a bias towards customers even before they open their wallets.
If you’ve never heard about Matt Fiddes, we've got you covered. A current martial arts master and entrepreneur, Fiddes was previously the late King of Pop Michael Jackson's bodyguard. Which, apparently, helped him reach a net worth of around $120 million, as per his words.
So, what does someone with that kind of money purchase? A Ferrari, of course. At least, tries to purchase one. In one of his latest posts, MJ's former bodyguard claimed that he visited the Dick Lovett car dealership in the UK to get himself a supercar from the Prancing Horse.
The visit was not as successful as he had hoped, though. Because Fiddes, who dubbed himself "the tracksuit multimillionaire" felt snubbed inside the expensive dealership.
This wouldn't have been the first Ferrari he ever bought, because he got one for himself when he was only 29. Back then, he chose a Ferrari 360 Spider from the same dealership.
The martial arts master and entrepreneur didn't reveal which Ferrari he wanted to buy next, but he was looking at a grey Ferrari SF90 Stradale and hopped inside a Ferrari 458 Spider.
A spokesman for Dick Lovett dealership confirmed to The Sun that Fiddes did visit the dealership but the story was a bit different. They added, "Upon arrival, Mr. Fiddes was initially greeted by our Showroom Host, and following a brief delay due to high levels of showroom traffic, one of our Sales Team spoke to him about a selection of our Ferrari Approved range of cars," denying that the staff would ignore someone based on their appearance or clothing.
