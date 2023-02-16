Watch the 2023 Ferrari SF-23 Put On a Noisy Turbo V6 Show at Fiorano

Ferrari recently unveiled its contender for the 2023 Formula 1 championship. It's called the SF-23, it sports a brighter red livery, and it delivers more vertical downforce. And unlike other outfits that have already showcased their new F1 cars, Ferrari gave us a taste of the SF-23's on-track skills and engine note by unleashing it on the Fiorano circuit during the presentation.
But if you've already seen footage from the event and you think you know how the SF-23 sounds at full throttle, this video comes with a different perspective. One that reveals a more aggressive exhaust note that will send you into turbo V6 nirvana. I know, it's nowhere near as spectacular as the V12 era, but let's not forget how much we hated the way hybrid V6 power units sounded when they arrived in 2014.
The SF-23's first outing saw Charles Leclerc climb behind the steering wheel. The Monegasque driver has been racing with Ferrari since 2019. So this year will mark his fifth season with the Italian team. 2022 saw Leclerc complete his best season to date with three wins and eight additional podiums. That's how he ended up in the second place in the drivers' standings.
Leclerc will be joined by Carlos Sainz Jr. for the pair's third season together. Saiz has been racing for Scuderia Ferrari since 2021 after stints with Toro Rosso, Renault, and McLaren. The Spanish driver scored his first Formula 1 win in 2022 at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. He finished fifth in the championship thanks to eight additional podiums.
Leclerc and Sainz brought Ferrari a total of 554 points, enough to put the Italian team above Mercedes-AMG in the standings. However, the Scuderia was no match for Red Bull Racing, which won 17 out of 22 races.
Even though it has won the World Championship a record 16 times, Ferrari hasn't triumphed since 2008. The Italians are obviously looking to change that with the new SF-23 but it's way too early to make predictions.
The 2023 Formula 1 season is scheduled to commence on March 5 in Bahrain and includes 23 events. The Qatar Grand Prix returns to the calendar after a one-year hiatus, while the Las Vegas Grand Prix will make its debut on November 18. The French Grand Prix wasn't included, and the Russian Grand Prix was canceled in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The season will come to a close on November 26 in Abu Dhabi.
But until we can see all ten teams battle for high-speed glory early next month, hit the play button below to see and hear the Ferrari SF-23 lap the Fiorano circuit. Does it have what it takes to give Red Bull Racing a run for its money? Let me know in the comments section.
The SF-23's first outing saw Charles Leclerc climb behind the steering wheel. The Monegasque driver has been racing with Ferrari since 2019. So this year will mark his fifth season with the Italian team. 2022 saw Leclerc complete his best season to date with three wins and eight additional podiums. That's how he ended up in the second place in the drivers' standings.
Leclerc will be joined by Carlos Sainz Jr. for the pair's third season together. Saiz has been racing for Scuderia Ferrari since 2021 after stints with Toro Rosso, Renault, and McLaren. The Spanish driver scored his first Formula 1 win in 2022 at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. He finished fifth in the championship thanks to eight additional podiums.
Leclerc and Sainz brought Ferrari a total of 554 points, enough to put the Italian team above Mercedes-AMG in the standings. However, the Scuderia was no match for Red Bull Racing, which won 17 out of 22 races.
Even though it has won the World Championship a record 16 times, Ferrari hasn't triumphed since 2008. The Italians are obviously looking to change that with the new SF-23 but it's way too early to make predictions.
The 2023 Formula 1 season is scheduled to commence on March 5 in Bahrain and includes 23 events. The Qatar Grand Prix returns to the calendar after a one-year hiatus, while the Las Vegas Grand Prix will make its debut on November 18. The French Grand Prix wasn't included, and the Russian Grand Prix was canceled in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The season will come to a close on November 26 in Abu Dhabi.
But until we can see all ten teams battle for high-speed glory early next month, hit the play button below to see and hear the Ferrari SF-23 lap the Fiorano circuit. Does it have what it takes to give Red Bull Racing a run for its money? Let me know in the comments section.