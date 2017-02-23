Michael Dunlop Will Race A Suzuki GSX-R1000 At 2017 Isle Of Man

Thirteen-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop has signed with the Bennetts Suzuki team for the upcoming racing season, which means he will hop in the saddle of a new GSX-R1000.





“I was chatting with Steve [Hicken – team manager] for a while, and obviously, we’ve worked together a lot before,” Michael Dunlop explains. “With the new bike coming it’s been a bit different, and we had to gather up exactly what was happening. We just needed to see what was going to be able to happen and to see where we were both going to be at this time.”



“I know Steve and I know Stuart though, as people, and I know they can take a new bike and get it right. This is a good team and there’s a good link with Yoshimura. It’s going to be interesting this year. I’ve been helping the team build my own bikes and it’ll be good to have a run around at Mallory for a shakedown before we go to Spain,” he further added.



The 2016 Superbike and Senior TT winner and current lap-record holder will get his first ride aboard the new



His team announced it already made good progress in tuning and preparing the motorcycle is and looking forward to wining again this year along with Michael's help. Michael will race his new machine at the North West 200 in May before getting into the important Isle of Man TT races in June. The Southern 100 and Ulster Grand Prix road races are also on his list along with the opening round of the MCE British Superbike Championship at Donington Park in April.