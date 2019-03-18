Miami Woman “Hanging Out” of Car Falls, is Run Over

There’s a good reason why seatbelts are mandatory, as is sitting in your seat when the car is in motion. One woman died in Miami at the weekend after she fell out the window she was hanging out of, while the car was speeding on the freeway.

21 photos



For some reason that is yet to be disclosed to the media, she fell out. Another car, a



“The unknown male driver of a Range Rover, who was traveling behind the Hyundai, ran over Logan’s body when she fell out. He then fled the scene, according to an incident report. The case in being investigated as a homicide,” the publication says.



“[The Hyundai] changed lanes from the outside to the center lane. [Logan] then fell onto the outside lane,” the police report obtained by the same media outlet reads. “[The Range Rover] then drove over the body and collided with [The Hyundai’s] left rear corner area. [The Range Rover] stopped, then left the scene without giving any further information.”



The woman was traveling with 3 of her friends when she fell out of the car.



We’ve all seen movies and music videos in which passengers in speeding cars climb out of their seats and reach out the window to feel the breeze, and yes, most of the times, these scenes happen on the road to the beach – preferably with the ocean in the background. As cool as it may look onscreen, hanging out a window is very dangerous, so remember: safety is by far cooler than anything else. The woman has been identified as Mariah Michelle Logan, 23, but the police are yet to say whether alcohol or other substances played any part in the tragedy, the Miami Herald reports. She was traveling in the rear passenger seat of a 2019 Hyundai Accent on a stretch of Highway from Miami Airport and Miami Beach, and she was “hanging out” the window of the car.For some reason that is yet to be disclosed to the media, she fell out. Another car, a Range Rover , which was traveling behind the Hyundai, ran her over. The driver then fled the scene of the accident and police are still looking for him.“The unknown male driver of a Range Rover, who was traveling behind the Hyundai, ran over Logan’s body when she fell out. He then fled the scene, according to an incident report. The case in being investigated as a homicide,” the publication says.“[The Hyundai] changed lanes from the outside to the center lane. [Logan] then fell onto the outside lane,” the police report obtained by the same media outlet reads. “[The Range Rover] then drove over the body and collided with [The Hyundai’s] left rear corner area. [The Range Rover] stopped, then left the scene without giving any further information.”The woman was traveling with 3 of her friends when she fell out of the car.We’ve all seen movies and music videos in which passengers in speeding cars climb out of their seats and reach out the window to feel the breeze, and yes, most of the times, these scenes happen on the road to the beach – preferably with the ocean in the background. As cool as it may look onscreen, hanging out a window is very dangerous, so remember: safety is by far cooler than anything else.