Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf Go Electric, Drive a Tesla Model Y

Shia LaBeouf has had his issues with driving, and this time, he let his on-and-off girlfriend hop behind the wheel. Shia and Mia dated for a few months, they broke up, got back together, and now it looks like the couple is expecting their first child, as based on the paparazzi shots catching the two driving together. The couple rode in a Tesla Model Y. The vehicle seems to be an all-in-one wonder for families. It combines the benefits of an SUV with those of a spacious MPV and the dynamics of a supersport vehicle. Its exterior is as exotic as it gets. You might not notice it when opening the front doors, but the magic comes with the rear ones. To allow access to the rear seats, the gull-wing doors simply spring up. The Model Y is available with the 5-seat standard layout, as well as the optional three-row configuration that can seat up to seven people. When it comes to numbers, the Long Range with all-wheel drive features an acceleration advertised to 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 5 seconds and a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph), with a range of 315 miles (507 km) according to WLTP. The Performance variant comes with a more powerful rear electric motor and revised powertrain software. Thanks to these, it claims to run from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph). It can travel up to 298 miles (480 km) on a single charge. In Shia LaBeouf's garage, you can also find a 1975 classic car, a Checker Marathon Taxi. He also owns a Ford F-150, and a Chevrolet Silverado as well. But it looks like he's going with the times, and now he rides in an all-electric. And the Model Y seems just right for the future dad.