Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Starting Prices Have Been Increased Again

Last month, Tesla increased the starting price of the Model 3 electric sedan by $2,000 to $41,990 for the rear-wheel-drive Standard Range Plus that’s now called… wait for it… the Model 3. A similar increase was applied to the Long Range version of the Model Y at $54,900, and guess what? Tesla’s entry-level vehicles have gotten more expensive again!
The latest round of price adjustments will upset pretty much every prospective customer in the United States, especially now that you have to wait quite a few months for delivery. With the latest increases, the Model 3 kicks off at $44,990 excluding taxes and options while the Long Range and Performance level up to $50,990 and $58,990. The Model Y now retails at $57,990 for the Long Range and a whopping $62,990 for the Performance.
Let’s take a minute and think about ICE alternatives for the same amount of dollar bills. Over at BMW, the 330i xDrive Sedan can be yours from $43,450 for a four-cylinder turbo with 255 horsepower on tap. At the other end of the spectrum, you can get a pretty well-equipped Lincoln Aviator for the same kind of money as the Model Y Performance. Crazy, isn’t it?
It's not certain what made Tesla increase these starting prices, but supply chain issues may be to blame. Big kahuna Elon Musk and chief financial officer Zach Kirkhorn have recently expressed their worries for the supply chain, but on the other hand, Tesla will be pricing out a lot of customers if they continue to hike up the MSRP every time they face a temporary problem.
Adding insult to injury, Elon and Zach dare to speak about supply-related issues although the Model 3 and Model Y are now available with a second no-cost exterior paint finish. In addition to the great-looking Pearl White, customers are now able to choose Midnight Silver without paying extra.
