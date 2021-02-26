Mercury Marquis "Big Foot" Is a Luxury Monster Truck in Sharp Rendering

While the PlayStation 5 is on everybody's lips these days, the tale we have here started when a gamer who also happens to be a digital artist tapped into his PS2 memories and came up with a monster truck based on a 1970s Mercury Marquis.
The avid player we're referring to is Timothy Adry Emmanuel, a 25-year-old Indonesian artist. His work takes the American car culture to new digital heights, ranging from imaginary Hot Wheels models to what is probably the first Duesenberg Hot Rod proposal.
The main inspiration for bringing out the rugged terrain beast in this Mercury came from the Smash Cars PS2 title, which involves a rule-free radio-controlled racing realm allowing players to go berserk. The actual muse? A 6x6 monster truck based on a Humvee.
Apparently, a Facebook post about a Caddy from the said era taken down the 8x8 route also helped the artist get into a creative mood, as he explains in the description of the Instagram post at the bottom of the page.
As such, the body of the luxury coup now sits considerably closer to the sky than it used to, with the monster truck underpinnings and the said six-wheel approach easily catching the eye. And we instantly thought of the nickname in the title when coming across the rendering.
The digital wizard doesn't mention anything about the motivation of the contraption. However, if we check out the engine range of the second-generation Marquis that serves as a base for the project, we'll notice the most potent unit is a 429ci (7.0L) V8 that delivers up to 360 hp and 480 lb-ft (650 Nm) of twist when using a 4-barrel carb setup. Besides, with side pipes now sitting where the front wheels used to be, a memorable aural experience is guaranteed.
What's more, it doesn't look like the machine lost any of its lavish features, so the driver can enjoy full comfort while hooning the thing.
