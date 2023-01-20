Mercedes' Upcoming Electric Sedan Gets Spied Yet Again, Is It the EQA Sedan?

Mercedes-Benz is working on yet another electric vehicle, and we have fresh spy shots of it. The latest prototype in question is set to be the upcoming Entry Luxury model, which is a sedan that may be marketed as a four-door coupe, if we take the shape of the roof into consideration. This is among the first public sightings of it, so it will be a bit different by the time it hits showrooms.
Now, there are elements that will not change, and they are already visible on this prototype. The first was already mentioned, and we are referring to the shape of the roof, as well as the rake of the windshield and the rear window. The wheelbase is the second element that will not be changed, and we are sure that the front and rear overhangs will stay as they are on the prototype featured in this gallery.
The prototype in question has provisional lights, which will be changed by the time it hits production, and its door handles also look out of place. Expect the latter to be fake and get replaced by a different set later, possibly ones that are recessed, as it has become increasingly popular in recent years.
The front grille will also be changed as the prototype goes into the next stage of development, as this one is not even close to what can be seen in the brand's portfolio. It will have a grille, but it is unclear if it will be entirely closed or if it will allow a bit of air to enter.
The vehicle in the photos is similar in size to the CLA, which was recently facelifted, and it has previously been referred to as the EQC. The problem with that name is that Mercedes-Benz already has an EQC, and it is an electric SUV.
Now, its name should have been EQA, if you consider the brand's naming strategy, but the EQA is also getting a facelift. The EQA is the name of another model in the Mercedes-Benz range, so do not bet on that one to be used, either.
It will be the smallest electric sedan from the German marque, which should involve the letter A after the EQ model designation. On the other hand, things may change within the range, and Mercedes-Benz has previously changed several model designations with the respective facelifts of those models. It was also referred to as the EQA Sedan.
In other words, while this electric sedan is something in between an electric CLA and a Tesla Model 3 fighter, its name has yet to be carved in stone.
Instead, it might take a bit of creative work from the German brand to find something to describe the new model, especially since EQA, EQB, EQC, EQE, EQV, and EQS, among others, are already taken.
