Subscription Service Offers Mercedes EQA and an E-Bike at Flat Rate

Mercedes has announced a new kind of subscription service in Germany. Unlike previous packages that just focused on a vehicle, this one works with a flat fee and also includes an e-Bike that customers can use as they please. Moreover, there is even monthly credit for charging the vehicle, an EQA 250.
The new subscription service is called Mercedes-EQ City Abo, and it is meant to cover all the usual extras of a lease deal, like insurance or incidentals. Moreover, local mobility solutions are offered through an e-Bike subscription that is also included in the flat fee.
In other words, except for tolls or parking, this plan covers everything one would need to run an EV and to be able to use an e-Bike whenever they like, except for charging.
So, how much does someone who lives in Berlin would have to pay for this service? First, ask yourself how much you would pay for something like this. It is like a long-term car rental, with everything included except for fuel (energy, in this case), but there is a monthly credit for that as well. And you can get on an e-Bike if you wish.
Well, Mercedes-EQ and its partners at Swapfiets ask for a one-time fee of EUR 400, which is about $465 to sign up, and then they must pay EUR 799 (ca. $930) a month to get an EQA 250 at their disposal.
Before signing up, people should also know that the insurance carries a EUR 1,500 (ca. $1,750) deductible. Other than that, maintenance, assistance in case of incidents, any service operations, and replacement vehicles are included.
Also included with the subscription is a monthly credit for Mercedes me charging points with EUR 100 on it. According to the German company, there are over 200,000 Mercedes me charging stations across Europe, so customers will have plenty of options to charge their cars. The Power 7 e-Bike subscription costs EUR 75 per month, and the latter also includes eventual repairs or replacements if needed.
Yesterday, October 18, 2021, was the first day when the service was available to customers. If it becomes popular in Berlin, it might be extended to other cities in Germany.
Eventually, it might become an example of best practice for other countries, and the Daimler Group may expand its availability. Unfortunately, it will not be for everyone, but it is interesting, nonetheless.
In other words, except for tolls or parking, this plan covers everything one would need to run an EV and to be able to use an e-Bike whenever they like, except for charging.
So, how much does someone who lives in Berlin would have to pay for this service? First, ask yourself how much you would pay for something like this. It is like a long-term car rental, with everything included except for fuel (energy, in this case), but there is a monthly credit for that as well. And you can get on an e-Bike if you wish.
Well, Mercedes-EQ and its partners at Swapfiets ask for a one-time fee of EUR 400, which is about $465 to sign up, and then they must pay EUR 799 (ca. $930) a month to get an EQA 250 at their disposal.
Before signing up, people should also know that the insurance carries a EUR 1,500 (ca. $1,750) deductible. Other than that, maintenance, assistance in case of incidents, any service operations, and replacement vehicles are included.
Also included with the subscription is a monthly credit for Mercedes me charging points with EUR 100 on it. According to the German company, there are over 200,000 Mercedes me charging stations across Europe, so customers will have plenty of options to charge their cars. The Power 7 e-Bike subscription costs EUR 75 per month, and the latter also includes eventual repairs or replacements if needed.
Yesterday, October 18, 2021, was the first day when the service was available to customers. If it becomes popular in Berlin, it might be extended to other cities in Germany.
Eventually, it might become an example of best practice for other countries, and the Daimler Group may expand its availability. Unfortunately, it will not be for everyone, but it is interesting, nonetheless.