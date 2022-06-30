Mercedes-Benz EQA Electric Crossover Caught Hiding New Face Beneath Camouflage

It’s a well-known fact that most modern cars have a lifespan of just a few years, with the mid-cycle refresh usually arriving around three-to-four years after the production kick off.
Nonetheless, Mercedes-Benz doesn’t give a flying hoot about these timeframes, as they have started working on the facelifted EQA. Nothing suspicious here, you say? Well, maybe not, until you remember that the premium subcompact electric crossover has been around since 2021.
Perhaps tied to the rumored demise of the A-Class and B-Class (and probably the CLA Shooting Brake, too), they are now readying a new iteration of the EQA. The zero-emission car has been spotted testing in Germany, on public roads, and even though this is an early prototype, it does sport a few visible changes over its predecessor.
Wrapped around the entire grille, the vinyl stickers suggest that this part will be brand new. We don’t know if it will have a single- or a double-slat design, interrupted by the three-pointed star emblem in the middle, but one thing is certain, it will still be closed-off. By the looks of it, the headlights haven’t been changed yet, but the bumper has, and it sports a much cleaner design, with smaller side trim and bigger central air intake.
At the opposite end, everything looks the same, starting with the shape and graphics of the taillights, still linked together by a light strip, to the design of the tailgate, bumper, and diffuser. Even the positioning of the reflectors, and the license plate holder, are identical. However, we do expect at least new lighting units and a different-looking bumper.
We wouldn’t hold our breath for additional powertrains, but at least the MBUX double-screen setup should get new software and maybe additional functions. The unveiling date is obviously unknown, but it might premiere sometime next year.
