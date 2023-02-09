Mercedes-Maybach's First PHEV Car Breaks Cover With Red Looks and 62 Miles of EV Driving

You didn’t actually think the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class was going to escape the electrified revolution now, did you? Of course you didn’t, so you may want to give a warm welcome to the S 580 e, as it is here to stay, first in China, then Thailand and Europe, followed by other countries eventually.
There is no word on it launching in North America, but we reckon it would eventually join the S 580 4Matic and the S 680 4Matic, which currently kick off at $184,900 and $229,000 respectively, before factoring in the destination charge, dealer fees, and options.
Curious what lies under the hood of the new S 580 e from Maybach? That would be the brand’s 3.0-liter straight-six gasoline burner, assisted by forced induction. It yanks out 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque, and 362 brake horsepower, the spec sheet reveals, with another 148 hp and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) coming from the electric motor.
Together, the ICE and the motor belt out a combined 503 hp (510 ps/375 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm), which, according to Mercedes, enables the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 5.1 seconds. The top speed is electronically capped at 155 mph (250 kph), or 87 mph (140 kph) in the all-quiet mode. The Mercedes-Maybach S 580 e has an estimated combined fuel consumption of 235-294 mpg US (1.0-0.8 l/100 km) lab tests have revealed, and carbon dioxide emissions of 23-18 g/km, the auto marque states.
As for the all-electric driving range of the S 580 e, you are looking at up to 62 miles (100 km) with the battery fully charged, which is very impressive for a car this size. It supports DC charging of up to 60 kW, so rejuicing the battery from almost empty to full takes around 30 minutes. Mind you, the DC charging feature is an option, as the model is equipped with an 11 kW three-phase for charging from the AC mains as standard.
Differentiating the new Mercedes-Maybach S 580 e from its non-electrified brethren is going to be tricky, unless you’re very familiar with the model’s design. That’s because the German brand chose not to highlight its electrified nature too much. It only has blue-color accents in the headlights, and on the battery charging state in the instrument panel, and a charging socket concealed on the left-hand side.
The new S 580 e may be Mercedes-Maybach’s first foray into the electrified game, but they will up the ante soon by launching a fully-electric vehicle. The announcement was made by the brand’s chief, Daniel Lescow, in the short press release accompanying the images shared above in the gallery, who said that the first-ever Maybach EV is due “as early as 2023.” Guess luxury car enthusiasts have something more to look for.
