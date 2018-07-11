Mercedes GLC Coupe Facelift Shows Two Headlight Designs

HP

Codenamed C253, the GLC Coupe could be considered a successful design, adopting the sloped roof without the bubble-like look of the bigger GLE. And while it is a little forgettable, plenty of people have bought one.The mid-life facelift could debut as early as this fall since the camouflage covering these prototypes is thin. Also, production of blue paint is another indication of an imminent reveal.Like the C-Class sedan/wagon, this facelift will bring about two separate designs for the headlights. One features a regular halo around the unit, as you see in the video below, while the other places the character line in the middle, as previewed by our spyshots. And yes, testing is indeed going on at two different locations in Europe right now.We're far more interested with what's happening under the hood, especially in the six-cylinder department. The GLC 43 is sure to keep its current V6 setup, but with a power bump to 390. Meanwhile, the big diesel is likely to switch to a new inline-6 due to more stringent emissions tests in Europe.However, most buyers will be more than happy with the four-cylinder versions of the. The 300 gasoline-powered version is going to get a few more horses while the diesel 220 d model will switch to a completely new 2-liter engine that first came out in the E-Class sedan. All models should come with the 9-speed auto gearbox and either rear- or all-wheel drive.The major upgrade to the interior is the C-Class' new infotainment touchscreen which should add those much-needed connectivity features. The instrument cluster will be available as a digital setup, but it will still be under the binnacle, not a panoramic S-Class-like setup.