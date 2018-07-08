Martian Habitation Pod Concept to Be Shown at Goodwood

5 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Official Videos Shed Light on Life With PHEV SUV

3 Hoovies Buys "Cheapest Tesla Model S in the USA" at $33,500

More on this:

2020 Mercedes S-Class W223 Spied Up Close, Hides Its Door Handles

Remember when the S-Class was the ultimate luxury car and everybody wanted one? So does Mercedes-Benz, and it wants to bring those days back with the all-new W223 generation. 3 photos



And while the next S-Class won't be an EV, some of the Tesla mentality might be rubbing off on it. We'd like to draw attention to the door handles, which are boxed off in camouflage on this particular prototype. It's probably because designers want to install flush-fitting ones for a cleaner look.



We don't think that the design will be the same as Tesla's, more like the one used by Jaguar and



The proportions of the W223 S-Class are nothing short of awesome. We were worried when Mercedes started testing a winder and longer W222 prototype because it's already difficult to park. But the outline of the car is so sporty and purposeful.



A new design language should be applied, but Mercedes might stop using the cookie cutter approach to designing cars. A prominent grille flanked by narrower LED headlights can be seen in this spy video, but that's how you'd describe pretty much any expensive vehicle today.



The engines are going to be shared with things like the new



We never stopped liking large German sedans like the S-Class and 7 Series, but they have admittedly started to feel less special. There's no denying that the Tesla Model S has completely changed the market with its electric powertrain and minimalist design.And while the next S-Class won't be an EV, some of the Tesla mentality might be rubbing off on it. We'd like to draw attention to the door handles, which are boxed off in camouflage on this particular prototype. It's probably because designers want to install flush-fitting ones for a cleaner look.We don't think that the design will be the same as Tesla's, more like the one used by Jaguar and Land Rover. However, with this being a flagship car, you might have the option of auto-opening doors too. After all, only plebs need to get their hands dirty like that!The proportions of the W223 S-Class are nothing short of awesome. We were worried when Mercedes started testing a winder and longer W222 prototype because it's already difficult to park. But the outline of the car is so sporty and purposeful.A new design language should be applied, but Mercedes might stop using the cookie cutter approach to designing cars. A prominent grille flanked by narrower LED headlights can be seen in this spy video, but that's how you'd describe pretty much any expensive vehicle today.The engines are going to be shared with things like the new GLE-Class and CLS-Class, meaning inline-6 units with one or more turbochargers. But you can already get that in the W222 facelift. Where Mercedes will really step up its game is in the autonomy department.