2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Facelift Spied in Germany With Minimal Camo

The X253 GLC-Class was introduced in 2015 as a replacement for the GLK. It quickly grew to become one of the most popular luxury SUVs of this size and should receive updates towards the end of this year.As the spy video shows, these will mostly focus on improving the design of the front end. We believe the new headlight LED signature is meant to replicate the appearance of the larger GLE, the new one.Meanwhile, around the back, the facelift is limited to the taillights. We expect that the interior changes will mirror those already seen in the C-Class range, which is related to the GLC. Thus, a digital dashboard will be added, together with a new, high-res, wide-format infotainment screen. However, unlike in virtually all other Mercedes models, they won't be connected to form a panoramic dash.The engine range should also be adapted to match the 2019 C-Class. The facelift for the sedan all but confirms the fact that GLC models will start using the new 2.0-liter diesel engine. Thus, the GLC 220 d will get a power bump from the current 170to 194 HP while maintaining its 400 Nm of torque.Meanwhile, the GLC 250 will be bumped from 211 to 224 HP, while the 300 will boast the same 258 HP. We don't yet know what happens to the GLC 350 d, which is a V6, but the GLC 43's output will grow from 367 to 390 HP while maintaining the twin-turbo V6 setup. In all cases, the engines will be hooked up to the 9-speed G-Tronic auto.It's also possible that the GLC 350 e will be dropped from some markets, as Mercedes will try to push the EQ C as its true electric crossover offering. Expect everything to be revealed in a few more months.