Six Big Luxury Sedans And Their Respective Interiors Make for Interesting Photos

Well, not "fool," but it's not like in the old days where metal for swords was expensive because it was hard to make. Most vehicle interiors are made from plastic, and it's the attention to detail that really makes you go "wow, I want to spend $150,000 on that."Luxury sedans depreciate like stones, but somehow, we all forgot that a 2003 760i is worth next to nothing when BMW revealed that M760Li last year. The thing is freaking fantastic, weighing well over two tons yet still one of the fastest 4-door cars in the world.If you love looking at big sedans, you're going to love this. It's a photo gallery of six of the most expensive luxury sedans for the biggest players in the game. You've got a front 3/4 view on top and the interior at the bottom. Simple and easy to enjoy without fussing over the details... a bit like a hamburger.This culinary experience includes something quite cheap, the new Lexus LS, or as Doug DeMuro would put it, "the $120,000 ultimate sedan." It might be cheap and flawed in some regards, but it's got a certain flair to its design, both inside and out. The wonderful burgundy leather door panels almost make you forget about the bad infotainment.Next, we have the 2018 Audi A8. It came out last year and seemed a little understated, even by Audi standards. But while not as bold as the Lexus, the dashboard's twin-screen setup is an amazing piece of technology. The BMW M760Li is defined by its matte black paint option, but the interior looks like it could have come from a 5 Series.Maybach makes the most expensive S-Class, and the facelift model with two-tone paint is amazing. However, not many people get what makes that interior special. The same could be said for the Bentley Mulsanne or the Rolls-Royce Phantom, where it not for the hundreds or thousands of fabrication hours. Still, the Lexus makes both look old-fashioned.