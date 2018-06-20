Spyshots: 2019 Skoda Octavia Test Mule Sports Production Front End

autoevolution
 

It seems the odd-looking facelift of the Octavia was only the beginning of something. The all-new model, which will come out in late 2019, is testing a frost fascia design that's unlike anything we've seen from Skoda before.
As you can see, the grille sits way lower than the headlights. Normally, the hood would connect all of them over the top. However, this 2019 Octavia has a short hood and a bumper that goes much further back, like those of a Mercedes A-Class, for example. Is that going to make it harder to change the bulbs?

Double headlights? It's hard to tell at this point. But between everything we've talked about and the lack of side air intakes, this is already an odd design change. While we're still looking at the front of the Octavia mule, we want to quickly point out how huge the area for the sensors behind the mirror has become. This model should have auto emergency braking as standard.

We don't understand why the back of the prototype is camouflaged since they didn't change anything there. But at least the suspension doesn't look lower, like the previously sighted mule.

The Octavia is still Skoda's best selling model, so every new technology that's available will be offered in the car. This will include the latest infotainment system which SEAT is developing, a couple of digital dashboard options and mild-hybrid powertrains.

Speaking of which, it's possible that the 1.6 TDI will stop being offered. Volkswagen hasn't developed the engine any further, so its role is likely to be taken up by a 1.5 TSI with cylinder deactivation and brake energy recovery, the same thing they plan to offer on the Golf 8 BlueMotion.

However, the 2.0 TDI should stick around, with minor power bumps and economy tweaks. Also, the 1.8 TSI will be replaced by the Budack cycle 2.0 TSI with 190 HP.
