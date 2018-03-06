2019 BMW X4 Looks All-New in Geneva, But Is It Hotter Than the Velar?

An all-new BMW Sports Activity Coupe, like the 2019 X4 model, is big news. After all, the Bavarian automaker invented the segment. However, competition has become a whole more intense since all the other automakers first laughed at the X6.

23 photos



After seeing the X4 in Geneva, we're sure that the big problem is the difference between the front styling shared with the X3 and the all-new back end.



BMW will probably sell 300,000 models over the generation's lifestyle. So why haven't they bothered with an all-new front end? Why waste money on the



From some angles, the roof looks like it's bloated, which has obviously been designed that way for the sake of the rear passengers. But if that's your concern, why buy the X4 in the first place.



A quick look at the interior reveals BMW is scared of change. While all the buttons are where you'd expect them to be, the 10-inch infotainment looks about the same size as the one in a MINI. And who uses radio preset buttons in this day and age?



The two models you see here, the red and the dark silver, have the same body kit, give or take a few trim pieces. But one is a xDrive30i, and the other is the M40d with 50% more cylinders. If you're going to charge people extra, you need to better differentiate the M Sport from the M Performance.



Don't get us wrong; there's a lot to like about the new X4. The model is said to have firmer suspension and a quicker steering rack to make it feel sportier. The versions that wear the letter M have over 300 horsepower, and an X4 M should come along any day now. So, has the 2019 BMW X4 brought its A-game to the Geneva Motor Show debut? We're not so sure. While the car is built from the ground up on a platform designed with the SAC in mind, the big picture doesn't read clearly.After seeing the X4 in Geneva, we're sure that the big problem is the difference between the front styling shared with the X3 and the all-new back end.BMW will probably sell 300,000 models over the generation's lifestyle. So why haven't they bothered with an all-new front end? Why waste money on the 6 Series Gran Turismo that's just a revised 5 Series when SUVs are the core of the brand?From some angles, the roof looks like it's bloated, which has obviously been designed that way for the sake of the rear passengers. But if that's your concern, why buy the X4 in the first place.A quick look at the interior reveals BMW is scared of change. While all the buttons are where you'd expect them to be, the 10-inch infotainment looks about the same size as the one in a MINI. And who uses radio preset buttons in this day and age?The two models you see here, the red and the dark silver, have the same body kit, give or take a few trim pieces. But one is a xDrive30i, and the other is the M40d with 50% more cylinders. If you're going to charge people extra, you need to better differentiate the M Sport from the M Performance.Don't get us wrong; there's a lot to like about the new X4. The model is said to have firmer suspension and a quicker steering rack to make it feel sportier. The versions that wear the letter M have over 300 horsepower, and an X4 M should come along any day now.