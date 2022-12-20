Mercedes EQS Flagship EV Becomes More Colorful With New Manufaktur Range

Mercedes has expanded the Manufaktur offering beyond the S-Class, G-Class, and AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, as it now comprises the EQS too. Thus, those getting the company’s flagship electric sedan now have more exterior and interior personalization options.
According to the three-pointed star brand, the offering revolves around the EQS from Mercedes-Benz,and the EQS from Mercedes-AMG. They can be had in a total of nine new paint finishes, with the Manufaktur range including the Vintage Blue Non-Metallic and the Kalahari Gold Mango. These were previously reserved for the S-Class, and they cost €7,021 (equal to $7,450) each in Germany, including tax.
Giving the electric sedan a more notable presence is the Manufaktur Interior Package, which starts at €11,007.50 ($11,680), and is compatible with the AMG Line interior. Suitable to both the Benz and AMG versions of the EQS, it brings front and rear seats wrapped in Nappa leather upholstery, with diamond quilting. The armrests, doors, center console, and lower section of the instrument panel can also be had in a Manufaktur color, thus expanding the personalization options.
Mercedes says that the Rose Gray, Mystic Red, and Tobacco Brown Manufaktur colors are also new, and so is the Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel that sports the same hue as the rest of the interior. Backlit door sills display the lettering of Mercedes-Benz or Mercedes-AMG, depending on the model in question, and the headrests and floor mats have the respective logos too. Moreover, the ‘Manufaktur’ lettering bedecks the center console in high-sheen chrome look, further telling those that step foot inside that they are dealing with an even more special version of the EQS.
Interested parties can spend even more money on the special Manufaktur goodies, with the automaker also mentioning the Emblem Package. This is available for the car’s standard interior, which features black upholstery and carpets, adding the embroidered star logo to the headrests and floor mats. Compared to the aforementioned goodies, it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, but it is still expensive for what it brings, as it will set you back at least €1,487.50 ($1,580).
In production for a little over a year and a half, the Mercedes EQS is the brand’s flagship electric sedan, and it guns for the likes of the Tesla Model S, Audi e-tron GT, and Porsche Taycan. It is built on the EVA platform and has a lot of things in common with the smaller EQE, and with the EQS SUV too. Depending on the market, it comes in different configurations, and in the United States, there are three of them available. These are dubbed the EQS 450+, EQS 580 4Matic, and AMG EQS, and pricing starts at $102,310 for the most affordable one, before destination and dealer fees.
