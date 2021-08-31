Jay Leno Reviews 2022 Mercedes EQS, Says It Drives Smoother Than a Rolls-Royce

While Jay Leno may not be the most thorough car reviewer, he does possess a unique perspective considering just how many vehicles he’s owned and driven throughout the years, from newer luxury cars and sports cars to all-time classics.
Recently, he got to sample Mercedes’ 2022 EQS, which he drove around for a whole week in order to better understand what this car is all about. In a nutshell, he absolutely loved it. From styling to technology, the overall comfort, ease of use, and the performance, Leno was blown away by just how great of an achievement this car is.
With regards to styling, Mercedes managed to crush the drag coefficient of this car, with a rating of 0.20cd. To be fair, the Tesla Model S is also around that mark, so it’s not like the EQS is in a league of its own when it comes to aerodynamics.
What impressed him the most about the EQS was the ease of use and how effortless it feels to drive. He even talked about how the lack of vibrations gives you a sensation of ultimate luxury. That’s saying a lot, seeing as how some of the world’s most expensive cars still give off some vibrations because of their internal combustion engines and conventional gearboxes – yes, even a Rolls-Royce.
“It’s almost as if you’re watching a video of the outside world,” he said while describing the experience of what it’s like to drive this car.
As for performance, Jay sampled the EQS 580 4MATIC version, which puts down 516 hp and 631 lb-ft (855 Nm) of torque, resulting in a zero to 60 mph (97 kph) acceleration time of roughly 4 seconds flat, which is tremendously quick in a car that weighs almost as much as a full-size premium SUV, like an Escalade.
While official U.S. pricing for the EQS has yet to be revealed, we can at least tell you that EQS drivers will get the first 30 minutes of charging free at Electrify America stations for two years.
