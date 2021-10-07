Mercedes-Benz Opens Up Manufaktur Label to More Models in the Range

Mercedes-Benz has announced the introduction of the Manufaktur brand, its personalization division. While this is a new brand per se, the German premium marque already had a G Manufaktur program for the G-Class, which offered a selection of materials and colors that were not available in the regular range.
The new Manufaktur program from Mercedes-Benz is now available for the CLS, the S-Class, the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, and the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Customers of those models will be able to order exclusive paint colors or finishes, interior equipment, and even comfort features.
The Manufaktur program will offer special paint finishes, such as silky-matte or high-gloss metallic, or even non-metallic colors to remind customers of classic Mercedes-Benz cars. For example, Manufaktur Graphite Grey will be a special color, and some of you might recognize its name from the 300 SL “Gullwing.”
There will also be a Graphite Metallic and an Olive Metallic by Manufaktur, which were exclusive options back in the '80s, while China Blue will remind customers of the W123 E-Class of the late '70s and early '80s, as well as the W126 S-Class of the era that was also available with that particular shade.
On the inside, Mercedes-Benz Manufaktur offers a broad range of fabrics, including Nappa leather, which can be ordered in exclusive colors and customized combinations. There are also special ornaments that can replace the stock ones.
Do not forget to inquire about the diamond-patterned stitching on the seats or the tone-on-tone additional cushions for the rear headrests. The embroidery on those can have the Mercedes-Benz logo, but it can be done with the double-M of the Mercedes-Maybach in the case of the S-Class. Those are just two examples, as many other customer requests can be fulfilled.
Mercedes-Benz's Manufaktur division has also implemented a surround lighting system with animated projection, which can be visible when the doors are opened. Another Manufaktur product is the handcrafted two-toned Manufaktur Leather Steering Wheel, which is claimed to offer the feeling of a tailored interior.
In the future, company sub-brands such as Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-EQ, and Mercedes-Maybach will be available with Manufaktur paint finishes and equipment packages. With the introduction of the Manufaktur label, Mercedes-Benz has decided to stop offering the “designo” and other previous individualization options, as Manufaktur effectively replaces them.
