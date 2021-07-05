5 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 and Rolls-Royce Cullinan Show Money Really Is Everything

AMG, Maybach, and G-Class Sub-Brands Getting Bundled Into New Luxury Group

In a bid to streamline marketing costs and boost high-margin sales, it’s been reported that Daimler will create a new luxury group comprised of the AMG, Maybach, and G-Class sub-brands. The official announcement could be made in September at the Munich Auto Show. 7 photos AMG boss Philipp Schiemer is expected to preside over the new group, which through AMG, Maybach, and the G-Class portfolio will be able to rival performance cars, luxury cars, and off-road vehicles.



“Strengthening the sub-brands is an important pillar in the Mercedes-Benz strategy,” said a Daimler spokesperson during an interview with Automobilwoche. “We will not only maintain the independence, strong identities and evolved corporate cultures of the individual brands, but also further expand and sharpen them. Currently, we are in the process of designing it and evaluating the potential in the various areas.”



This restructuring comes during a period of change for Mercedes-Benz. As far as AMG is concerned, the performance division expects its first electrified model to debut this year (with a U.S. market launch for 2022). Maybach meanwhile just launched the new



As for the G-Class portfolio, we expect Mercedes to unveil a



To clarify, a new luxury group comprised of these three sub-brands/divisions is unlikely to affect product development in any way that might impact consumers. Bundling them together is strictly a business decision, with potentially positive financial repercussions.



