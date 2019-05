Mercedes-Benz X-Class Element Edition Doesn’t Look Special At All

In defense of the three-pointed star, the Element Edition adds the Comfort Pack, and Style Pack as standard. Standard features include the electrically adjustable front seats, Artico leather upholstery, range-topping filtering system for the climate control, LED lighting, privacy glass, running boards, anodized roof rails, and 19-inch alloy wheels.Three metallic paint options are offered, and pricing starts at £459 per month on a 36-month contract that implies a £2,754 deposit. There’s only one engine available, and that’s the 2.3 Blue dCi with 188 horsepower (190 PS) and 332 pound-feet (450 Nm) of torque from 1,500 to 2,500 rpm. The seven-speed automatic comes standard too, complemented by a four-wheel-drive system developed by Nissan instead of Mercedes-Benz.The X 250d is much obliged to tow 3.5 tonnes while zero to 62 mph comes in 11.8 seconds. Being based on the X-Class Progressive trim level, the Element Edition also features a lot of driver-assist and safety systems. The highlights include autonomous braking assist, lane keeping assist, hill start assist, a rearview camera, and plenty of airbags.Mercedes-Benz sold a few more than 14,000 examples of the breed in 2018 on a worldwide scale, and that pales in comparison to the Nissan Navara (a.k.a. Frontier in the United States of America). Renault isn’t doing all that great either with the Alaskan , which goes to show that badge-engineering is not the path to increased profitability.Only the range-topping model with the V6 comes with a Mercedes-Benz engine. The OM 642 displaces 3.0 liters and develops 255 horsepower (258 PS) plus 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) of torque at 1,600 rpm. On the flip side, the OM 642 dates back to 2005 and Mercedes-Benz has already introduced a successor in the guise of the OM 656 straight-six engine in 2017.