Mercedes-Benz Adds A-Class Sedan to Production Roster in Rastatt

After it launched in 2018 the new versions of both the hatchback and sedan versions of the A-Class, Mercedes-Benz officially kicked off production of the sedan at its facility in Rastatt, Germany. 29 photos



In all, there will be six versions of the car available with different engine and transmission configuration. The range starts with the A200 (six-speed manual transmission), which is priced at €30,916, and ends with the A 250 4MATIC with a seven-speed automatic and a starting price of €39,525.



An Edition 1 trim will be made available for the first year of production, for an extra €7,021 on top of the base price. The package will add copper color highlights on the exterior and in the interior, 19-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheel and LED headlamps, among other things.



All new A-Class cars are fitted with the new technology suite called Mercedes-Benz User Experience (



The start of production for the model took place at the same time when the Rastatt facility celebrated the five millionth car made since the plant’s opening in 1997. The rate at which cars are assembled here is likely to increase with the addition of an EQ-branded car in the coming years, says site manager Thomas Geier.



The start of production for the model took place at the same time when the Rastatt facility celebrated the five millionth car made since the plant's opening in 1997. The rate at which cars are assembled here is likely to increase with the addition of an EQ-branded car in the coming years, says site manager Thomas Geier.

"The production of the five millionth Mercedes-Benz compact vehicle highlights the Rastatt plant's importance as the lead plant for Mercedes-Benz's compacts, in addition to which it is ideally prepared for an upcoming compact electric vehicle of the EQ product and technology brand," he said.

