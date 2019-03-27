The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

2020 Mercedes-AMG A 35 Saloon Breaks Cover

After the introduction of the hot hatch Mercedes-AMG A 35 in late 2018, the Germans are back with another interpretation of the nameplate, this time in the form of the A 35 Saloon. 26 photos AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G dual-clutch transmission and the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system.



In this configuration, the saloon is capable of naught to 100 km/h acceleration time of 4.8 seconds, on its way to an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).



AMG-styled elements are to be seen all around the car, starting from the radiator grille with twin louvers and ending with the 18-inch light-alloy wheels in twin-spoke design. AMG Line front apron with flics on the air intakes, a front splitter, and silver chrome trim elements are also featured.



Aimed at “customers looking for the sportiness typical of the brand combined with a comfortable amount of space for passengers and luggage,” the car offers best-in-segment rear headroom, 944 mm, and a boot capacity of 420 liters.



True to the original



“With our new A 35, we are transporting this history into modern times in the form of a very attractive model that serves as a point of entry into the world of AMG and also appeals to new customer groups," said in a statement Tobias Moers, Mercedes-AMG CEO.



For now, Mercedes did not reveal prices for the model, but we expect to see about the same figures as for the



