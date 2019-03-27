2020 Mercedes-AMG A 35 Saloon Breaks Cover

After the introduction of the hot hatch Mercedes-AMG A 35 in late 2018, the Germans are back with another interpretation of the nameplate, this time in the form of the A 35 Saloon.
To be considered an entry-level model in the lineup, the saloon is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine that develops 306 hp and 400 Nm of torque. The unit is paired to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G dual-clutch transmission and the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system.
In this configuration, the saloon is capable of naught to 100 km/h acceleration time of 4.8 seconds, on its way to an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).
AMG-styled elements are to be seen all around the car, starting from the radiator grille with twin louvers and ending with the 18-inch light-alloy wheels in twin-spoke design. AMG Line front apron with flics on the air intakes, a front splitter, and silver chrome trim elements are also featured.
Aimed at “customers looking for the sportiness typical of the brand combined with a comfortable amount of space for passengers and luggage,” the car offers best-in-segment rear headroom, 944 mm, and a boot capacity of 420 liters.
True to the original A-Class on which it was introduced, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system is available on Mercedes-AMG A 35 Saloon, enhanced by the fully-digital instrument cluster with three AMG displays.
“With our new A 35, we are transporting this history into modern times in the form of a very attractive model that serves as a point of entry into the world of AMG and also appeals to new customer groups," said in a statement Tobias Moers, Mercedes-AMG CEO.
For now, Mercedes did not reveal prices for the model, but we expect to see about the same figures as for the hatch. That model sells starting from EUR 47,528.
Full details on the Mercedes-AMG A 35 Saloon can be found in the document attached below.
