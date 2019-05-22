autoevolution

BMW Trolls Dieter Zetsche as Daimler’s CEO Steps Down

In September 2018, Daimler announced its long time CEO, Dieter Zetsche, will step down from his role and be replaced by the current head of Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development, Ola Källenius.
At the time, Zetsche’s retirement from this position at Daimler seemed far into the future. Yet, somehow, time flew by and the moment came: on Wednesday, May 22, during Daimler’s shareholders’ meeting, the executive is expected to make the big step.

Hours before the Daimler meeting begins, BMW though it would be best to troll the soon-to-be former leader of its rivals by posting an online a farewell video titled The Last Day.

The under one minute clip shows Dieter Zetsche – actually an actor playing Zetsche – leaving his office, shaking hands and taking selfies with Mercedes employees in a Mercedes building. He then hands over his corporate ID card and gets in a Mercedes-Benz S-Class to be driven home.

The twist comes at the end, when, finally alone, Zetsche wastes no time and gets into the garage from where he emerges behind the wheel of a BMW i8 Roadster.

The punchline: Free at last.

On its part, Mercedes wasted no time in responding to BMW, sharing the video on its own Facebook page and writing: “Thanks BMW for the kind suggestion – but we’re 100% sure he already decided to #switchtoEQ."

You can watch the video - which ends with an emotional farewell from BMW to Zetsche - below.

Truth be told, Zetsche will not be free at last, as his involvement with Daimler will not end. The executive will replace in 2021 Manfred Bischoff as the Chairman of Daimler’s Supervisory Board, the group tasked with making major business decisions for the group.

Zetsche is stepping down from the current position two years in advance because he needs two years to “cool off,” as the Germans said when they made their announcement. 
 
 
