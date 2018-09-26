autoevolution
 

Dieter Zetsche to Step Down as Daimler Chairman, Ola Kallenius Will Replace Him

26 Sep 2018, 8:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
A reshuffling of major proportions of Daimler's two executive boards was announced on Wednesday by the German auto group, with executives trading places all the way up to the chairman of the management board, Dieter Zetsche.
30 photos
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Under German corporate law, public companies are required to have one management board and one supervisory board. The supervisory board is the one tasked with major business decision.

All the personnel moves announced by Daimler are caused by the expiring of the term of office of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Manfred Bischoff, in 2021.

Even if that moment is nearly three years away, Daimler planned to properly prepare for the moment and said the current most visible executive of the company, Dieter Zetsche, will be taking Bischoff’s place.

Because Daimler estimates it would take Zetsche two years to “cool off” from his current role, the executive will step down at the shareholders’ meeting in 2019. He will be replaced by the current head of Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development Ola Källenius.

“In various positions at Daimler, Ola Källenius has earned not only my respect but also the recognition of his colleagues in very diverse areas,” said Zetsche in a statement.

"At the same time, he contributes a valuable international perspective. I therefore very much welcome the fact that the Supervisory Board has made this forward-looking personnel decision.”

Dieter Zetsche is one of the heavyweights of the more than a century-old company. He has been at the top of the company’s management since 1998 as member of the board and has led the executive team as chairman since 2006.

Coincidently, his current contract with Daimler expires in December 2019.

Ola Källenius, the man replacing him, has been on the management board since 2015. His current contract expires in 2022.

In the document attached below you can find all the personnel changes announced by Daimler.
dieter zetsche Ola Kllenius Daimler management board supervisory board
press release
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Mercedes-Benz E-Active Body Control Overview BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Detroit: Become Weapon How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Short History of the Yellow School BusShort History of the Yellow School Bus
May the Space Force Be With You Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Ten Obscure Cars with Weird NamesTen Obscure Cars with Weird Names
Latest car models:
HONDA Civic CoupeHONDA Civic Coupe CoupeHONDA Civic SedanHONDA Civic Sedan CompactFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactSUZUKI JimnySUZUKI Jimny Medium SUVVOLVO S60VOLVO S60 CompactAll car models  
 
 