Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Gets Special Edition In Australia

Scheduled to be introduced in Australia in July 2019, the X-Class Edition 1 appears to be a rapper’s delight from a visual standpoint. Priced at AUD 87,500 before on-road costs, the mid-size pickup truck with Nissan Navara underpinnings and the OM 642 turbo diesel is the most expensive option in the segment. 9 photos



Edition 1 differs from the bone-stock model with the help of chrome badging inside and out, exclusive floor mats, leather upholstery, heated seats up front, power sliding rear window, and rear privacy glass. A hard tonneau cover and black bedliner complement the sports bar, 19-inch alloy wheels painted in black, black Mercedes-Benz badging, roof rails, and rocker panels.



The murdered-out treatment continues with the Kabara Black paintwork, but customers can also opt for Bering White and Rock Grey. There’s no denying the Edition 1 feels more at home in the urban jungle than on the construction site, but then again, what did you expect from such a model?



Back in 2018, the best-selling vehicle in the Land Down Under was the Toyota Hilux. The Ford Ranger finished the year in second place, then came the Corolla on third. In seventh place came the



There’s no denying Mercedes-Benz is playing the long game with the X-Class. Regardless of market, the pickup truck from the three-pointed star is too expensive and not as work-oriented as other options in the mid-size segment. Adding insult to injury, the X-Class doesn’t have an AMG -ified model such as the



Based on the X 350 d 4Matic, the Edition 1 develops 190 kW (255 horsepower) and 550 Nm (406 pound-feet) of torque from 3.0 liters of displacement. The six-cylinder engine is connected to a seven-speed automatic transmission, featuring a low-range reduction gear for venturing off the beaten path.