Mercedes-Benz Pulls the Plug on Its Sedan SUV Contraption. Finally!

Mercedes-Benz was hoping to be labeled as the inventor of a new class: high-ride sedans or Sport Utility Sedans, as the representatives of the brand called them. Back in 2018, the automaker unveiled the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury to preview a future production model. Fortunately, they woke up in time and canceled the project.
The Germans were planning to roll out the model in China, where the taste for extravagance is more developed compared to the United States and Europe. But it turns out that the carmaker now has doubts about the potential of the Chinese market to accept such an unconventional model. Therefore, the project is being shelved for the moment.
According to three insiders contacted by the German business publication Handelsblatt, Mercedes halted all plans of mass-producing the car and establishing a completely new segment in its most important market in terms of sales, China.
In 2023, Mercedes sold 737,200 cars in China, which was more than the entire Europe: 659,400. Only 234,300 remained in its home market, Germany.
Last year, 339,500 customers in the United States received their brand-new Mercedes. Therefore, rolling out a completely new model and starting a completely new class in its largest market would be completely valid. Unless it was completely bizarre.
The Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury should have been an odd vehicle, half sedan and half coupe SUV, which would have been defined as an SUS (Sport Utility Sedan). It did look "sus" to us…
The production version was scheduled to hit the Far East market sometime in 2025. It was designed as a China-only model to be manufactured in Beijing, the first of that kind for Mercedes-Benz. It would have been underpinned by the EVA2 platform that the EQE sedan and SUV and EQS sedan and SUV are based on. But that is all history now.
As reported by Handelsblatt, Mercedes representatives claim that the car is too complex and expensive to build. Furthermore, the carmaker intends to reduce the complexity of the lineup in order to reduce costs.
The Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury was a concept car previewing an electric sedan with great ground clearance, riding on 24-inch turbine-looking wheels.
Four electric motors powered the vehicle, generating together a combined output of 738 horsepower. A battery with a capacity of 80 kWh stored enough energy for the vehicle to travel as far as 200 miles before it needed to be plugged in again, according to the EPA rating.
The concept car was 207 inches (5,260 millimeters) long, 83 inches (2,110 millimeters) wide, and 69 inches (1,764 millimeters) tall.
Maybe Mercedes will consider launching Mythos models in China as well instead of the strange SUV-ish sedan. The series will be positioned above the Maybach and will make its debut in 2025.
