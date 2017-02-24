autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz EQ Electric SUV Spied Next to GLC, Makes Weird Exhaust Smoke

 
24 Feb 2017, 12:31 UTC ·
by
What at first glance seems like the first sighting of the GLC facelift is actually just the EQ electric SUV prototype testing under the guise of a regular car.
We have earlier photos of the same prototype, but this is still only the third sighting of the car, not to mention the first video. Usually, there's nothing new to see when a prototype is captured in motion except maybe some sideways action or tire torture at the Nurburgring.

But here, the EQ mule does something strange. In the very first moving shot of the clip that's been captured in a Stuttgart car park, you can see fumes coming out from under the car. An EV with tailpipes - what gives?

There are three possible answers. One would be that the EQ has an optional range extender, just like the BMW i3 REx. The other is that Mercedes is working on a family of green cars using one platform, much like the Hyundai Ioniq.

The smoke could actually be vapor, or it might indicate a battery heater. Lastly, the electric crossover prototype might be equipped with the fake smoke machine to confuse the carparazzi into thinking it's just a regular GLC.

But we know it's not because we have the previous photos and because the underbody is so much lower than on the regular GLA to its right, while the suspension is not lowered.

The very first sighting of the EQ was a GLC Coupe, so it's likely that Mercedes will capitalize on the popularity of the Sports Activity Coupe design and offer at least two models. But we know the EVA platform is flexible and should underpin others SUVs as well as a couple of sedans.

With a couple more years to go before they start coming out, we're eager to see how the EQ will look because its preview concept seems almost too futuristic to take seriously.

Mercedes-Benz spyshots spy video Mercedes-Benz EQ electric SUV GLC-Class
 
