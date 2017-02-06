Mercedes-Benz' Electric SUV Spied Again, This Time Using GLC Body

Mercedes-Benz
has commenced a campaign that involves testing electric vehicle prototypes with different bodies.
The German brand’s specialists were spotted last week by our spy photographers
while they were testing a Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe that had an electric powertrain. The vehicle was a "mule," which means that it was an early prototype of something else, but the employment of a GLC Coupe body revealed a part of the company’s intentions with its new range of EVs, named EQ.
This week has just begun, but we already have a set of spyshots of another Mercedes-Benz mule with electric drive. This time, the GLC was chosen as the base for the test vehicle, which raises our curiosity on the planned range prepared by the three-pointed-star, which will include two SUVs that have unspecified dimensions.
Just like the prototype that we wrote about last week
, the body of this GLC has been slightly modified. You can notice a set of side skirts, different wheel arch ornaments, an altered front bumper, and a differed rear bumper.
The badges have been covered with tape, but you do not have to be an expert in Mercedes-Benz cars to spot one of their products without the signature logos.
Interestingly, the modifications that have been applied to the GLC Coupe and the GLC
are similar, which leads us to think that the new body panels have been placed there to conceal the components of the electric drivetrain.
The presence of side skirts brings us to believe that the batteries have been inserted under the passenger compartment, while the rest of the parts are under the hood.
It is wise to note that the current range of automobiles from Mercedes-Benz will not lend their bodies for the EQ branch. Instead, the latter will get separate designs, which are kept under wraps by the German company while these prototypes are employed to check the electric powertrain.