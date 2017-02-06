autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz' Electric SUV Spied Again, This Time Using GLC Body

 
6 Feb 2017, 10:39 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Mercedes-Benz has commenced a campaign that involves testing electric vehicle prototypes with different bodies.
The German brand’s specialists were spotted last week by our spy photographers while they were testing a Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe that had an electric powertrain. The vehicle was a "mule," which means that it was an early prototype of something else, but the employment of a GLC Coupe body revealed a part of the company’s intentions with its new range of EVs, named EQ.

This week has just begun, but we already have a set of spyshots of another Mercedes-Benz mule with electric drive. This time, the GLC was chosen as the base for the test vehicle, which raises our curiosity on the planned range prepared by the three-pointed-star, which will include two SUVs that have unspecified dimensions.

Just like the prototype that we wrote about last week, the body of this GLC has been slightly modified. You can notice a set of side skirts, different wheel arch ornaments, an altered front bumper, and a differed rear bumper.

The badges have been covered with tape, but you do not have to be an expert in Mercedes-Benz cars to spot one of their products without the signature logos.

Interestingly, the modifications that have been applied to the GLC Coupe and the GLC are similar, which leads us to think that the new body panels have been placed there to conceal the components of the electric drivetrain.

The presence of side skirts brings us to believe that the batteries have been inserted under the passenger compartment, while the rest of the parts are under the hood.

It is wise to note that the current range of automobiles from Mercedes-Benz will not lend their bodies for the EQ branch. Instead, the latter will get separate designs, which are kept under wraps by the German company while these prototypes are employed to check the electric powertrain.
Mercedes-Benz EQ Mercedes-Benz GLC Mercedes-Benz spyshots electric cars electric vehicle electric
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74