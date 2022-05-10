Mercedes-AMG Will Unveil Its First Dedicated EV Platform Alongside the Vision AMG Concept

A year ago, Mercedes-Benz announced a significant EV push with four new electric architectures in the pipeline and a phase-out of ICE vehicles. A lot has happened since then, and Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius revealed that a new dedicated platform for the Mercedes-AMG brand will be unveiled on May 19, alongside the Vision AMG concept.
Like other carmakers in the past two years, Mercedes-Benz has embarked on a journey to ditch the combustion engine vehicles it patented back in 1889. Although I was fortunate to drive the electric-powered B-Class back in 2015, we can’t talk about Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles until the EQ brand was unveiled and the first EQC was launched in 2019. That was still based on the same MRA platform as the GLC. The first dedicated EV platform (EVA) arrived in 2021 with the EQS launch.
Just as the Mercedes-Benz EQS took the world by storm, the company CEO Ola Kaellenius announced that no less than four new dedicated EV platforms are in development to help transition the company into the EV era. One of them is a high-performance dedicated architecture developed with the AMG brand in mind. It turns out that this new platform called AMG.EA (AMG Electric Architecture) is now ready for prime time and will be unveiled next week during a strategy update event. The information has been confirmed by Kaellenius at the Financial Times Future of the Car 2022 conference on Monday.
“We are now in full development of a fully dedicated electric architecture for AMG, from the ground up”, said Ola Kaellenius, according to Automotive News. “Next week, we will show what we think the electric performance world will look like when it's made by AMG. That’s hot off the press for you today, so stay tuned for some announcements that we will make next week. We will give you a glimpse of AMG performance as all-electric.”
The chief designer Gordon Wagener followed up with the teaser image of the Vision AMG electric concept, which bears a lot of resemblance with the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept. “The Desire for Performance Luxury. Get ready for our all-electric performance showcar - the Vision AMG. More to come on May 19,” were the words accompanying the teaser.
According to Ola Kaellenius, the production version of the Vision AMG will arrive in 2025. Based on this timeframe, it would be the brand’s next standalone model after the AMG One hypercar. Until then, AMG customers who want an EV are well served by the 751-horsepower AMG EQS and the upcoming 617-horsepower AMG EQE.
Just as the Mercedes-Benz EQS took the world by storm, the company CEO Ola Kaellenius announced that no less than four new dedicated EV platforms are in development to help transition the company into the EV era. One of them is a high-performance dedicated architecture developed with the AMG brand in mind. It turns out that this new platform called AMG.EA (AMG Electric Architecture) is now ready for prime time and will be unveiled next week during a strategy update event. The information has been confirmed by Kaellenius at the Financial Times Future of the Car 2022 conference on Monday.
“We are now in full development of a fully dedicated electric architecture for AMG, from the ground up”, said Ola Kaellenius, according to Automotive News. “Next week, we will show what we think the electric performance world will look like when it's made by AMG. That’s hot off the press for you today, so stay tuned for some announcements that we will make next week. We will give you a glimpse of AMG performance as all-electric.”
The chief designer Gordon Wagener followed up with the teaser image of the Vision AMG electric concept, which bears a lot of resemblance with the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept. “The Desire for Performance Luxury. Get ready for our all-electric performance showcar - the Vision AMG. More to come on May 19,” were the words accompanying the teaser.
According to Ola Kaellenius, the production version of the Vision AMG will arrive in 2025. Based on this timeframe, it would be the brand’s next standalone model after the AMG One hypercar. Until then, AMG customers who want an EV are well served by the 751-horsepower AMG EQS and the upcoming 617-horsepower AMG EQE.